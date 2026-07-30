Ashley Harding serves as the Interim Assistant Director for Hampton Healthcare System. In her previous role she served as the Chief of Nutrition and Food Service for the Hampton VA Healthcare System. A highly credentialed Registered Dietitian Nutritionist brings more than a decade of experience spanning clinical nutrition, food service management, and operational leadership within diverse healthcare environments.

Throughout her career, Ashley has led initiatives across community nutrition, acute care, weight management, and comprehensive food service operations. She previously served as the Associate Chief of Nutrition and Food Service for the VA Maryland Healthcare System, where she oversaw three medical centers with fully independent food service operations. In these roles, she has been instrumental in strengthening clinical alignment, improving operational performance, and ensuring consistent delivery of high‑quality nutrition services for Veterans.

A recognized leader in the field, Ashley served on the Healthy Teaching Kitchen National Leadership Team and as the HTK VISN Consultant for VISNs 5, 6, and 9, contributing to national program development, standardization efforts, and innovation in Veteran-centered nutrition education. She is also a certified Change Management Practitioner, supporting effective organizational transitions and fostering strong staff engagement.

Ashley earned a Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Science with honors from Morgan State University and completed her dietetic internship at the University of Maryland College Park.