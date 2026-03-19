Joanna Weber

In her current role as Associate Medical Center Director, VA Asheville health care, Ms. Weber has oversight of 10 areas: Fiscal, Logistics, Health Administration, Facility Management, Nutrition & Food, Police, Safety, Prosthetics, and CDCE. She also has indirect oversight of Human Resources, OI&T and Veterans Canteen Service. Prior to accepting the position as acting Associate Director, Ms. Weber served as the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System Assistant director. Before that, she served in a long-term detail as the Acting Chief Human Resources Officer for the VA Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network (VISN-6), which is comprised of seven VA Medical Centers and 34 associated sites of care spanning North Carolina and Virginia. Weber began her Department of Veterans Affairs career in 2007 at the VA Pittsburgh Health Care System where she held positions in Behavioral Health and Community Based Care prior to transitioning into Human Resources. She began her Human Resources career as a specialist in Workforce Development and progressed through various leadership roles within the department. In 2019, she joined the WNC VA Health Care System at Charles George VA Health Care System (CGVAMC) as the Human Resources Officer.