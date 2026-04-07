Kenneth C. Goldberg, MD, was appointed Interim Chief of Staff of the Hampton VA Healthcare System on March 24, 2026.

Kenneth C. Goldberg, MD, was appointed Chief of Staff of the Durham VA Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina on August 24, 2015.

He received his MD degree from Medical College of Wisconsin. His residency training was at Duke University Medical Center. Dr. Goldberg previously served as an Associate Dean for Veterans Affairs, University of Central Florida College of Medicine.