Dr. Kesgen is the Interim Chief of Staff at VA Hampton, overseeing medical operations to ensure quality care for veterans. He focuses on strategic planning, policy execution, and organizational efficiency. As a veteran and former Hospital Corpsman Third Class in a Marine Corps Scout Sniper Platoon, he is personally committed to delivering exceptional care to fellow Veterans. With twelve years at Veterans Affairs, he has held leadership roles, including Chief of Pharmacy and Interim Chief of Staff at VA Hampton. His career focuses on establishing organizational frameworks, improving productivity, enhancing communication with veterans and care teams, and fostering a culture of excellence in the VA healthcare system.

Dr. Kesgen, a Sylva, North Carolina native, holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Florida. He is Board Certified in Pharmacotherapeutics and completed a Pharmacy Practice Residency at UF Health in Jacksonville. He also finished the Health Care Leadership Development Program in 2018 and served as Class President of the Leadership VA Program in 2019.