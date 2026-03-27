Ms. Fox is a 2010 graduate of the VISN 6 Leadership Development Institute and a 2015 graduate of the Health Care Leadership Development Program. Ms. Fox has a Master of Social Work from West Virginia University. She has been in the field of Social Work since 1995. Her clinical experience includes community mental health, long-term care, assisted living, and substance abuse.

In 2015, she served as the Interim Kernersville Health Care Center Administrator. She was responsible for the transition of VA services from the Winston-Salem Community Based Outpatient Clinic and Annex to the new Kernersville Health Care Center. In 2017, she served as the Interim Assistant Medical Center Director. In that role, she had administrative oversight for Environmental Management Service, Voluntary Service, Chaplain Service, Veteran’s Experience Office, Prosthetics Service and was the liaison for Veterans Canteen Service.

Ms. Fox also served as the Acting Social Work Chief from 2008-2012 and from 2012-2019 as the Assistant Social Work Chief.