She is currently the Associate Director for Operations for the Maryland VA Healthcare System.

She previously served as the Therapy Director for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service at the VA Maryland Health Care System since 2019.

As the Associate Director for Operations, Ms. Rosenzweig leads the day-to-day operations of Biomedical Engineering, Environmental Management, Facilities & Engineering, Nutrition and Food, and Supply Chain Management Services for the health care system. Her primary areas of responsibility include planning, coordinating, and evaluating the operations of these services.

Ms. Rosenzweig joined the VA Maryland Health Care System in August 1997 as a Physical Therapist at the Baltimore VA Medical Center. In 2014, she was promoted to the position of Site Supervisor for Rehabilitation Services at the Baltimore VA Medical Center, followed by a year-long detail as the Senior Administrative Officer for the Radiation Oncology Clinical Care Center for the VA Maryland Health Care System. In February 2017, she assumed the role of Clinical Manager for Rehabilitation Services at the Baltimore VA Medical Center, followed by a temporary detail as the Acting Chief of Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Service for the VA Maryland Health Care System in November 2018.

Ms. Rosenzweig received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from North Carolina State University, and a master’s degree in Physical Therapy from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She completed VA’s Leadership Development Institute in 2012, received her Green Belt Certification in 2017, and graduated from VA’s Healthcare Leadership Development Program in 2021.