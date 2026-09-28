She currently serves as Deputy Associate Director of Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, where she oversees nursing operations across Acute Care, Community Living Center, Behavioral Health, Surgical Services, and Specialty Medicine. Her leadership has driven significant cost savings, including a $3.5 million reduction through elimination of agency staffing contracts, and the successful expansion of Nursing Shared Governance with 16 new unit-based practice councils.



Dr. Scutt holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice/MBA in Health Care from Wilmington University, along with an MSN in Nurse Executive Leadership and BSN, also from Wilmington University. She is board-certified in Psychiatric-Mental Health Nursing (PMH-BC) and is a 2025 Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt recipient and August 2025 graduate of the VHA Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP). Dr. Scutt is an active member of ACHE, ANA, APNA, and AONL (National, NJ, and PA chapters), and serves as adjunct faculty at Neumann University.