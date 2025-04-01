Mr. Nicholas A. Burr is the Interim Associate Director, Clinical Business Operations for VA Hampton VA Healthcare System.

Previously Mr. Burr served as Interim Assistant Director for VA Hampton Healthcare System.

Prior to serving as Interim Assistant Director, Mr. Burr served as Executive Assistant (EA) to the Veterans Integrated Service Network 6 (VISN 6) Quality Management Officer (QMO) since May 2022. Prior to serving as EA to VISN 6 QMO, Mr. Burr served as the Interim Executive Assistant / Business Manager for Spinal Cord Injuries and Disorders (11SCI/D) Program for VHA 11. Mr. Burr has over 17 years of professional administrative experience. He joined the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in 2012 and previously worked as the Diagnostics Integrated Clinical Community (ICC) and Rehabilitation and Extended Care ICC Health Systems Specialist (HSS) for VISN 6, Data Analyst for the Salisbury VA Health Care System (HCS) Chief of Staff Office, and Administrative Officer for Medicine Service for the Durham VAHCS.



Prior to joining VA, he served in the U.S. Army as a Paralegal Specialist (27D) for the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Mr. Burr is an alumnus at North Carolina State University, where he obtained a Master of Public Administration. Mr. Burr has a passion for serving our nation’s Veterans, service members and their families

