Shane Soto

As the Interim Director, Mr. Soto is responsible for an operating budget of $975 million, 2,860 employees, and the delivery of healthcare services for more than 79,400 enrolled Veterans.

Mr. Soto comes to us from the South Texas Veterans Health Care System (San Antonio), where he served as the Associate Director of Resources. In this role, Mr. Soto oversaw one of the largest areas in the VA Healthcare System, including healthcare services for more than 115,000 enrolled Veterans, an operating budget of $1.5 billion, and 5,700 employees. Mr. Soto was appointed Associate Director effective July 31, 2023.

Mr. Soto has held leadership positions within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), having served as Interim Director of the El Paso VA Health Care System with oversight of an operating budget of $735 million, 1,500 employees and the delivery of healthcare service for more than 44,000 enrolled Southwest Texas Veterans. He also served as Chief of Health Administration Service for the South Texas Veteran Health Care System. In this role, he was the advisor to the South Texas Executive Leadership Team on administrative operations including Beneficiary Travel, New Veteran Enrollment, the Contact Center, and outpatient/inpatient operations. Other assignments include Administrative Officer for Primary Care and Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Park University. Mr. Soto served 13 years in the United States Air Force, with a deployment to Victory South, Baghdad, Iraq in 2008.

Mr. Soto is a proud father of two sons and one daughter. Santiago is a senior in college at Texas A&M San Antonio, Alexzander is a sophomore at the University of Texas-San Antonio, and Giana is in the 5th grade. He enjoys being active in his children’s extracurricular activities and enjoys coaching and cheering them on their journey.

