Tanisha Bowman

Ms. Bowman has served with the Department of Veterans Affairs since 2006, holding progressive leadership roles within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). Her career includes positions such as Patient Services Assistant in Youngstown, OH; Supervisory Medical Administration Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA; Chief of Patient Benefits and Supervisory Mobility Manager at WJB Dorn VA Medical Center, Columbia, SC; Assistant and Deputy Chief of Health Administration Service (HAS) in Richmond, VA, and San Diego, CA; and Chief, HAS, at the Hampton VA Healthcare Center, where she currently serves. She also worked as a Senior Strategic Customer Experience Strategist with the Office of Strategic Initiatives and Collaboration and completed a detail with VHA Human Capital Management.

Before joining VA, Ms. Bowman served in the U.S. Army (1994–2001) as a Motor Vehicle Operator, stationed at Ft. Stewart, GA, and Schofield Barracks, HI. Her military honors include multiple Army Commendation and Achievement Medals, Good Conduct Medals, and recognition as Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter and Year (FY00). She completed leadership and technical training courses and deployed to Kuwait and Thailand for operational missions. Ms. Bowman earned an associate degree in Medical Administration from Trumbull Business College (2005), attended Youngstown St. University (2007–2010), and is a FY24 graduate of the VISN 6 Healthcare Leadership Program.