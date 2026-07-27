Theodore W. Hamb is a dedicated professional with a distinguished career in federal service, marked by strong leadership, practical problem solving, and a deep commitment to supporting critical public infrastructure. He currently serves as Associate Director of Operations at Hampton VA Healthcare System, where he leads the facility operations.

Before joining the Hampton VA Healthcare System, Theodore served for eight years as both the Chief and Assistant Chief of Engineering at the Beckley VA Medical Center. In Beckley, he led diverse engineering teams, supported modernization efforts, and helped ensure that the medical center's infrastructure kept pace with evolving healthcare requirements. His leadership emphasized collaboration, strategic planning, and a steady focus on improving the quality of care environments for veterans.

In addition to his VA experience, Theodore also served as a civilian with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Bluestone Resident Office. During this time, he supported major civil works projects by managing budgets, developing schedules, coordinating project activities, and leading high value contract actions. His work contributed to more than $20 million in negotiated contract modifications and advanced the $340 million Bluestone Dam Safety Assurance Mega Project. He also mentored project engineers, helping strengthen the technical and administrative capabilities of the team.

Across all of his roles, Theodore has been recognized for his calm leadership, adaptability, and ability to build strong, effective working relationships. He is known for guiding teams through complex challenges, supporting mission critical operations, and ensuring that infrastructure programs run smoothly and efficiently. His work has consistently improved facility readiness, enhanced operational reliability, and supported the missions of both the Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Theodore holds Professional Engineering licenses in West Virginia and Ohio, is a Certified Health Care Facility Manager, and has served as an Administrative Contracting Officer. His broad experience—spanning facility operations, engineering systems, safety, and long range planning—continues to support his commitment to serving Veterans and communities with professionalism, integrity, and dedication.

