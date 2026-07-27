Ms. Barrier, a combat Veteran from Memphis, Tennessee, has built an accomplished VA career since 2012 following her service as a non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Army. She began as a Medical Support Assistant and quickly advanced through roles of increasing responsibility, including Advanced Medical Support Assistant and Business Manager, where she directed programs spanning scheduling, eligibility, scanning, and customer service.

Ms. Barrier has held several leadership positions, such as Administrative Officer for the Area Clinic Manager with responsibility for contracting, strategic planning, space and budget management, and personnel actions. During her tenure at Central Alabama Health Care System, she excelled as Chief of Ambulatory Care & Processing, contributing to performance improvements and facility recognition.

At Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System, Ms. Barrier served as Assistant Chief and then Chief of Medical Administration Service, leading the operational management of key administrative functions and overseeing a staff of more than 450. She has a proven record as Acting Associate Director of Outpatient Operations at Gulf Coast, ensuring continuity and seamless operations during critical transition periods.

Ms. Barrier is recognized for her collaborative leadership style, commitment to organizational change, and expertise in areas such as veteran access, patient scheduling, and VHA program management. She holds a Master’s in Business Administration, is a graduate of the VISN 4 Leadership Development Institute and is an active member of the Professional Network for Women Executives.