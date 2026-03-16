Dr. Mc Clendon served at Durham VA Healthcare Systems as the Acting Deputy Associate Director Patient Care Services and Chief of Acute Care and Resource Unit. Dr. McClendon has been with VA for more than 10 years and first joined VA Baltimore and held the position of Nursing officer of the day, Manager of SICU, PACU, SDSU, and vascular access team. Dr. McClendon is a 2021 graduate of the Leadership Development Institute (LDI). During her career, Tina has held the position of nurse manager of the Wound Care Center at the University of Maryland and Nurse Manager at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. She has been a nurse for 26 years as critical care nurse and in the medical field for about 36 years.

During her time at the VA, Tina led many initiatives, which earned her the Nightingale Award for two years. The Nurse Practice Council awarded her in 2018 award for saving VAMHCS the most money, leading the initiative and the implementation of CRRT, which saved VAMHCS over 1.8 million dollars during that year. She also spearheaded and initiated the vascular access team at the Baltimore VA. Most recently, the Virtual Surgical Intensive Care Unit (VSICU) abstract was presented to the Critical Care Congress 2022 as co-author and co-author of abstract of Critical Care M & M Conferences which has been published in Critical Care Medicine 2023, Jan: 51(1):479 and has been submitted to Shark Tank and Strong & Promising Practices 2023. She was a Co-Chair of the Critical Care Committee, Co-Chair of the Nursing Rewards and Recognition Program, Nurse Practice Council, Documentation Counsel, and NPBS board member.

Tina has a PhD in education with specialization in nursing education, master’s degree in health administration and a master's degree in nursing with an education specialization. Her philosophy of nursing as a profession is one of compassionate care which service is provided to those in need across the continuum where they give of themselves for the good of others.