He joined the VA in 2018 as assistant chief of medicine at Tucson VA Hospital, enhancing quality metrics and inpatient services. In January 2023, he became chief of medicine service at Phoenix VA, overseeing medical services. Before the VA, Dr. Han spent over 20 years in academic medicine, notably as executive vice chair of clinical affairs at Temple University School of Medicine, focusing on patient care and financial sustainability. He has also worked as an attending nephrologist and associate professor at Thomas Jefferson Medical College and Temple University, and at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Han earned his medical degree from Temple University, completed his residency at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, and a nephrology fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital. He is board certified in Internal Medicine and nephrology, specializing in acute kidney injury and related conditions. His research targets early detection biomarkers for kidney injury and cancer, and he reviews for leading medical journals.