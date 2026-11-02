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VA Hampton health care top stories.
On October 25, VA Deputy Secretary Tonya Bradsher visited Fort Eustis and Langley Air Force Base VA Clinic.
HAMPTON – Recently, the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) released results of their site survey of Hampton VAMC’s Spinal Cord Injury and Disease (SCI/D) Service
VA, DOD expand partnership to increase primary health care access for Virginia Veterans More than 20,000 Virginia Veterans have enrolled in VA health care over the past 365 days
When living at home becomes difficult, most people would rather remain in a home-like setting than move to a nursing home. The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Foster Home (MFH) Program offers Veterans more options to support independence in a home-like environment.