Psychology Internship Program

The psychology internship at the Hampton VA Medical Center in Virginia is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the academic year 2034. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and currently enrolled as a student in good standing in an APA or CPA accredited doctoral program in clinical or counseling psychology. In addition, applicants must have completed at least the third year in their graduate programs prior to the beginning of the internship year and must be able to provide evidence of previous practicum experience. All applicants must have a minimum of 1000 practicum hours. Completion of all academic work including the dissertation is preferred.

For additional information regarding our program accreditation status, please contact:

The Commission on Accreditation (CoA) American Psychological Association

750 First Street, NE

Washington, DC 20002-4242

202-336-5979 Website link