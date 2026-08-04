Internships, residencies and fellowships
VA Hampton health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Psychology Internship Program
The psychology internship at the Hampton VA Medical Center in Virginia is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the academic year 2034. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and currently enrolled as a student in good standing in an APA or CPA accredited doctoral program in clinical or counseling psychology. In addition, applicants must have completed at least the third year in their graduate programs prior to the beginning of the internship year and must be able to provide evidence of previous practicum experience. All applicants must have a minimum of 1000 practicum hours. Completion of all academic work including the dissertation is preferred.
For additional information regarding our program accreditation status, please contact:
The Commission on Accreditation (CoA) American Psychological Association
750 First Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002-4242
202-336-5979 Website link
Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
The postdoctoral fellowship at the Hampton VA Medical Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The program received initial seven year APA accreditation in 2016. The next site visit is scheduled for 2034. For additional information regarding our program accreditation status, please contact:
The Commission on Accreditation (CoA)
American Psychological Association
750 First Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002-4242
202-336-5979 Website link
Candidates for the fellowship must be U. S. Citizens who are enrolled in or have completed an APA-accredited program in clinical or counseling psychology and who are enrolled or have completed an APA-accredited internship. No applicants from programs awarding degrees in areas other than psychology will be accepted. All requirements for the doctoral degree, including dissertations, must be completed prior to beginning the fellowship. Preference is given to candidates with prior training and experience in the specific emphasis areas, but it is not a requirement.
Program Point of Contact:
Chad Buck, PhD
Director of Clinical Training Psychology Internship and Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship
757-722-9961 ext. 13584
Psychology Services - Hampton VA Medical Center
Hampton VA Pharmacy Residency Program
PGY1 Program Overview
The Hampton VA pharmacy service offers 2 positions in the PGY1 Residency Program accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP). The purpose of the program is to develop the resident's skills and competencies in providing patient-centered care in a broad range of clinical settings as a member of a multidisciplinary team.
The Hampton VA pharmacy resident has numerous learning opportunities managing the care of patients with multiple co-morbidities, psychosocial disorders, and complex social issues. In addition to patient care experiences, the resident will earn a teaching certificate through VCU School of Pharmacy, conduct a practice advancement project, participate in a medication use evaluation, and engage in daily operations of pharmacy services.
At the completion of the residency program, the resident will be prepared for an entry-level Clinical Pharmacy Specialist position or to continue training in a specialty PGY2 residency program.
Hampton Pharmacy Highlights
Hampton VA pharmacy services are available 24 hours a day, 365 days per year. The services are comprised of an inpatient and outpatient distribution pharmacy and also comprehensive clinical pharmacy services. The pharmacy department encompasses over 120 team members.
The resident will practice under the guidance of a team of Clinical Pharmacist Practitioners (CPP) . The CPP provide progressive, multi-disciplinary, patient-centered care in a wide variety of clinical areas under a scope of practice that grants prescriptive privileges. CPPs practice in anticoagulation, acute care, cardiology, primary care, long-term care, home-based primary care, mental health, infectious disease and women’s health.
Hampton VAMC is affiliated with Eastern Virginia Medical School and Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Health. Pharmacy school affiliations include Hampton University School of Pharmacy, VCU School of Pharmacy, and other pharmacy programs across the nation. More than 300 individual residents, interns, fellows, and students are trained at Hampton VAMC each year.
Benefits
- Annual stipend
- 13 days each of accrued vacation and sick leave/family care
- 11 paid federal holidays
- Health care benefits package
- Administrative leave for professional conferences
Qualifications of Applicants
All applicants must be United States citizens, must be licensed pharmacists or eligible for licensure in at least one state or territory of the United States or the District of Columbia, and must possess a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from a school or college of pharmacy accredited by the American Council on Pharmaceutical Education. If not licensed at the beginning of the residency, the resident will make arrangements for examination and licensure as soon as possible. Applicants must be in good physical and mental health and follow all requirements for federal health professions trainees.
Application Procedure
The Hampton VA Pharmacy Residency program utilizes the Pharmacy Online Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) for processing all applications. For more information visit the PhORCAS website.
Requirements:
- Application
- Letter of intent that includes career goals
- Curriculum vitae
- Professional transcripts
- PhORCAS recommendation from three (3) references (2 of which must be from APPE direct patient care preceptors)
Application Deadline: January 2
Program Contact
Jamie Cook, PharmD, BCACP
Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, PACT
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director