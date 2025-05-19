Hartford VA Regional Benefit Office at Newington VA Clinic

Public Contact and Veterans Readiness & Employment (VRE) services are available at the Regional Office located at the Newington VA Clinic, Building 2E, 4th Floor.

Visitors seeking assistance from the Regional Office Public Contact Team are available to be seen on a walk-in or appointment basis at the Hartford RO.

Appointments are also available to be scheduled, for both virtual or in-person, on:

Visitor Engagement Reporting Application- VERA.

You'll receive an email confirmation of your appointment.