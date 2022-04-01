Locations
Main location
Hatillo Vet Center
Address
Hours
- Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Satellite locations
If you can’t make it to our Hatillo Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.
Hatillo Vet Center - Mayaguez
Located at
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Hatillo Vet Center - Utuado
Located at
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Hatillo Vet Center - Vega Baja
Located at
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
San Juan Mobile Vet Center
Phone
Vet Centers in other areas
You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.