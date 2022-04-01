 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Hatillo Vet Center

Address

140 Carr. 2
Hatillo, PR 00659

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Hatillo Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Hatillo Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Hatillo Vet Center - Mayaguez

Located at

175 Algarrobo Avenue
Mayaguez, PR 00682

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Mayaguez OPC

Hatillo Vet Center - Utuado

Located at

American Legion Post 42
1 Avenida Herrera
Utuado, PR 00641

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Utuado American Legion Post 42

Hatillo Vet Center - Vega Baja

Located at

American Legion Post 14
Colinas del Marquez Calle A
Vega Baja, PR 00693

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vega Baja American Legion Post 14

San Juan Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.