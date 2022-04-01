Locations

Main location

Hatillo Vet Center Address 140 Carr. 2 Hatillo, PR 00659 Phone 787-879-4510 Hours Mon-Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sat-Sun: Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Hatillo Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Hatillo Vet Center - Mayaguez Located at 175 Algarrobo Avenue Mayaguez, PR 00682 Directions on Google Maps Phone 787-879-4510 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Hatillo Vet Center - Utuado Located at American Legion Post 42 1 Avenida Herrera Utuado, PR 00641 Directions on Google Maps Phone 787-879-4510 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Hatillo Vet Center - Vega Baja Located at American Legion Post 14 Colinas del Marquez Calle A Vega Baja, PR 00693 Directions on Google Maps Phone 787-879-4510 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

San Juan Mobile Vet Center Phone 787-749-4409 x28151

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.