Past rates: 2025 VA health care copay rates

Note: Special authorities include conditions related to combat service and exposures (like Agent Orange, active duty at Camp Lejeune, ionizing radiation, Project Shipboard Hazard and Defense (SHAD/Project 112), Southwest Asia Conditions) as well as military sexual trauma, and presumptions applicable to certain Veterans with psychosis and other mental illness.

Outpatient care copay rates

(Primary or specialty care that doesn’t require an overnight stay)

If you have a service-connected disability rating of 10% or higher

You won’t need to pay a copay for outpatient care.

If you don’t have a service-connected disability rating of 10% or higher

You may need to pay a copay for outpatient care for conditions not related to your military service, at the rates listed below.