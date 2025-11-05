File a VA Foreign Medical Program claim

What to know before you file an FMP claim

If your provider files your FMP claim for you, we’ll pay them directly for the cost of your service-connected care.

If your provider doesn’t file a claim, you’ll need to pay the provider and file a claim yourself. We’ll pay you back for the cost of your service-connected care.

Note: We only cover the cost of care for your service-connected conditions or conditions that relate to or make your service-connected condition worse. If you have other health insurance, you may be able to file claims with that insurance provider for care that’s not related to your service-connected disabilities.

How to file your claim if your provider doesn’t file for you