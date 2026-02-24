File and manage travel reimbursement claims

Eligibility for travel pay

For Veterans

As a Veteran, you may be eligible for reimbursement if you meet the requirements listed here.

This must be true:

You’re traveling for care at a VA health facility or for VA-approved care at a non-VA health facility in your community.

And at least 1 of these must also be true:

You have a VA disability rating of 30% or higher, or

You’re traveling for treatment of a service-connected condition, even if your VA disability rating is less than 30%, or

You receive a VA pension, or

You have an income that’s below the maximum annual VA pension rate, or

You can’t afford to pay for your travel, as defined by our guidelines, or

You’re traveling for 1 of these reasons: A scheduled VA claim exam (also called a compensation and pension, or C&P, exam), to get a service dog, or for VA-approved transplant care

For caregivers

We may pay for transportation and related lodging and meals for non-Veterans if the person meets any of these requirements.

At least 1 of these must be true:

The person is your family caregiver under the National Caregiver Program traveling to receive caregiver training or to support your care, or

The person is your medically required attendant traveling with you to support your care, or

The person is your transplant care donor or support person

We may also pay for care for an allied beneficiary when the appropriate foreign government agency has authorized their care, or for the beneficiary of another federal agency when that agency has approved their care.