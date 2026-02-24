File and manage travel reimbursement claims
Eligible Veterans and caregivers can submit travel reimbursement claims for travel to and from approved health care appointments. These claims can include mileage and other travel expenses. Find out if you’re eligible and how to file a claim.
File a claim for travel pay online
For expenses you incurred as a Veteran
For expenses you incurred as a caregiver
Go to the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) to file your travel reimbursement claim online.
Note: Filing a travel reimbursement claim for the first time? Keep reading to find out if you’re eligible, the types of expenses we reimburse, and what to know before you file your claim.
Eligibility for travel pay
For Veterans
As a Veteran, you may be eligible for reimbursement if you meet the requirements listed here.
This must be true:
You’re traveling for care at a VA health facility or for VA-approved care at a non-VA health facility in your community.
And at least 1 of these must also be true:
- You have a VA disability rating of 30% or higher, or
- You’re traveling for treatment of a service-connected condition, even if your VA disability rating is less than 30%, or
- You receive a VA pension, or
- You have an income that’s below the maximum annual VA pension rate, or
- You can’t afford to pay for your travel, as defined by our guidelines, or
- You’re traveling for 1 of these reasons: A scheduled VA claim exam (also called a compensation and pension, or C&P, exam), to get a service dog, or for VA-approved transplant care
For caregivers
We may pay for transportation and related lodging and meals for non-Veterans if the person meets any of these requirements.
At least 1 of these must be true:
- The person is your family caregiver under the National Caregiver Program traveling to receive caregiver training or to support your care, or
- The person is your medically required attendant traveling with you to support your care, or
- The person is your transplant care donor or support person
We may also pay for care for an allied beneficiary when the appropriate foreign government agency has authorized their care, or for the beneficiary of another federal agency when that agency has approved their care.
Types of expenses eligible for travel pay
Travel pay covers these expenses for eligible Veterans and caregivers:
- Regular transportation, such as car, bus, taxi, rideshare, subway, light rail, train, or plane
- Parking and tolls from your trip
- Pre-approved meals and lodging expenses
Note: If you need reimbursement for an ambulance, you may be able to file a special mode transportation reimbursement claim. For more information, talk with your VA health care team.
What to do before you file your first claim
- Set up direct deposit. Even if you already set up direct deposit for your VA benefits, you’ll need to set up another direct deposit for VA travel pay. If you’re eligible for travel pay, we’ll deposit your funds in your bank account.
Learn how to set up direct deposit for VA travel pay
- Keep your receipts for all transportation and approved meals or lodging. And track your mileage to and from appointments.
Find out what expenses we pay for and current mileage rates
- Plan to file within 30 days. You can still file a claim after 30 days. But claims filed after the 30-day limit are usually denied. You’ll need to file a new claim for each appointment.
Learn how to file a travel reimbursement claim online
Questions you may have about filing your claim
Yes. You can also file your claim by mail or in person at the VA facility where you received care. To do this, you’ll need to fill out a Veteran/Beneficiary Claim for Reimbursement of Travel Expenses (VA Form 10-3542).
Get VA Form 10-3542 to download
Read the statements and certifications carefully. Then sign and date your form. Mail or take your completed form and receipts in person to the VA facility where you received care. If you mail your claim, we consider the postmark date the date of submission.
If your VA health facility lets you check in with your smartphone, then you may be able to file a claim for travel pay as part of the check-in process. We’ll ask you a few questions about how you traveled to your appointment to find out if you can file during check-in.
If all of these things are true, you can file your travel reimbursement claim during check-in:
- You traveled in your own vehicle, and
- You traveled from your home address, and
- You’re claiming only mileage and no other expenses
You may be eligible for travel pay if you meet at least 1 of the requirements listed here.
1 of these must be true:
- You need in-patient care, or
- You’re getting temporary lodging approved by VA
Note: Special disability rehabilitation centers include facilities such as clinics that provide care for spinal cord injuries, vision loss or blindness, or prosthetics rehabilitation.
If you travel together with another Veteran
You’re eligible for travel pay only if you meet at least 1 of these requirements.
At least 1 of these must be true:
- You’re the owner of the vehicle used for travel, or
- You share a vehicle, like a taxi, with other Veterans and pay your own fare, or
- You pay another Veteran to take you to an appointment
You’ll need to provide a receipt for your expenses. If you’re eligible for travel pay, we’ll pay the mileage rate or actual expense, whichever is less.
If you use a free transportation service
Free transportation services may include the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) system, VA Veterans Transportation Service (VTS), or other no-cost city or state transportation options. You can’t file for travel pay if you use a free transportation service for your trip because there are no expenses to reimburse.
These types of transport are covered under special mode transportation reimbursement. You may be eligible for reimbursement if you meet the requirements listed here.
This must be true:
You’re a Veteran traveling for care at a VA health facility or for VA-approved care at a facility in your community.
And all of these must also be true:
- You’re eligible for general health care travel pay, and
- A VA health care provider determines that your medical condition requires an ambulance or a specially equipped van for travel, and
- We’ve approved your travel in advance, unless the travel is for an emergency situation where a delay would threaten your life or health. If you need emergency transportation, notify us within 72 hours after transport.
For more information, talk with your VA health care team.
Call your VA health facility’s Beneficiary Travel contact.
Find the travel contact for your facility
Or call our BTSSS toll-free call center at
We’ll deposit your funds through electronic funds transfer (EFT).