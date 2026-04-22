Manage health appointments

What you can do when you sign in

Schedule and cancel some of your VA health appointments online

Request approved community care health appointments online

Cancel some appointments online

Review and print appointment lists and add appointments to your personal digital calendar

Find the location of the VA or community care facility for your appointments

Get the after-visit summaries from some of your appointments

Review travel pay reimbursement claims you submitted

Want to learn more?

Get answers to common questions about managing health appointments online

Note: We follow strict security policies and practices to protect your personal health information. If you print or download anything from our online tools, you’ll need to take responsibility for protecting that information.