Manage health appointments
Schedule, cancel, and manage some health appointments online.
Manage your health appointments online now
Note: If your facility uses the My VA Health portal, you can sign in here to use My HealtheVet on VA.gov instead.
What you can do when you sign in
- Schedule and cancel some of your VA health appointments online
- Request approved community care health appointments online
- Cancel some appointments online
- Review and print appointment lists and add appointments to your personal digital calendar
- Find the location of the VA or community care facility for your appointments
- Get the after-visit summaries from some of your appointments
- Review travel pay reimbursement claims you submitted
Want to learn more?
Get answers to common questions about managing health appointments online
Note: We follow strict security policies and practices to protect your personal health information. If you print or download anything from our online tools, you’ll need to take responsibility for protecting that information.
Who can manage health appointments online
You can manage your health appointments online if you’re registered as a patient in a VA health facility. The appointments you can schedule online depend on your facility, the type of health service, and other factors.
How to get support
For questions about scheduling an appointment
Call your VA or community care health facility.
Find your health facility’s phone number
For questions about managing appointments online
- For My HealtheVet: Call us at
(TTY: ). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
- For other questions about VA online services: Call us at
(TTY: 711). We’re here 24/7.
For questions about joining a VA Video Connect appointment
Call