Manage your health care with My HealtheVet
You can now manage your VA health care in the same place you manage your other VA benefits and services. Sign in to start using the new My HealtheVet experience on VA.gov.
For Veterans in areas affected by a natural disaster
Need to check if your local VA health facility is open? Find your facility’s operating status
Need help accessing VA benefits or care? Learn how to get help during or after a disaster
Sign in to manage your health care
Note: If your facility uses the My VA Health portal, you can sign in here to use My HealtheVet on VA.gov instead.
What you can do when you sign in
Here’s what you can do when you sign in to manage your health care online:
- Refill your VA prescriptions and manage your medications
- Schedule and manage some VA health appointments
- Use secure messages to communicate privately with your VA health care team
- Review, download, and print your medical records, including lab and test results
- Order some medical supplies
Want to learn more?
Learn more about what’s new on My HealtheVet on VA.gov
Who can manage VA health care needs online
Veterans
If you’re a Veteran, you can manage your health online if you meet both of these requirements:
- You’re enrolled in VA health care, and
- You’re registered as a patient in a VA health facility
Family members
If you’re a spouse, dependent, or survivor enrolled in the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA), you can manage some of your health care needs online. You can manage your Meds by Mail prescriptions and review some other health care information.