Refill prescriptions and manage medications
Refill and track your VA prescriptions and review all medications in your VA medical records in our new My HealtheVet experience on VA.gov.
Manage your medications online now
Note: If your facility uses the My VA Health portal, you can sign in here to use My HealtheVet on VA.gov instead.
What you can do when you sign in
- Refill and track your VA prescriptions
- Find a complete list of medications in your VA medical records—including over-the-counter medications, supplements, and herbal remedies
Want to learn more?
Get answers to common questions about managing medications online
Note: We follow strict security policies and practices to protect your personal health information. If you print or download anything from our online tools, you’ll need to take responsibility for protecting that information.
Who can manage medications online
You can refill and track your VA prescriptions and manage your medications online if you meet both these requirements.
Both of these must be true:
- You’re enrolled in VA health care or another VA health benefits program, and
- You have at least 1 prescription that you fill through a VA pharmacy
How to get support
- For My HealtheVet: Call us at
(TTY: ). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
- For other questions about VA online services: Call us at
(TTY: 711). We’re here 24/7.