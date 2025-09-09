Order medical supplies

Order by phone

Call our VA Denver Logistics Center at (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

If you’re ordering only hearing aid batteries, select 1 for the Automated Battery Reorder System.

If you’re ordering hearing aid accessories or CPAP supplies, select 2 to connect with a customer service representative. The representative can also help you order hearing aid batteries.

Order by mail

For hearing aid batteries and accessories, fill out a Request for Batteries and Accessories (VA Form 2346a). We included this form in the box with your last order. If you’re ordering wax guards, include the type of guard.

Get VA Form 2346a to download

For CPAP supplies, fill out a Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices & Supplies form (VA Form 2346b). We included this form in the box with your last order.

Get VA Form 2346b to download

Mail the completed form to this address:

VA Denver Logistics Center

PO Box 25166

Denver, CO 80225-0166

Order prosthetic socks

You can order prosthetic socks by phone or by mail.

Note: Prosthetic socks are for Veterans with amputations. If you need diabetic compression socks, contact your VA health care team.

Order by phone

Order by mail

Fill out a Veteran’s Request for Prosthetic Socks (VA Form 2345).

Get VA Form 2345 to download

Mail the completed form to this address:

Order other medical supplies

If you have VA prescriptions for other types of medical supplies, you may be able to request refills online. You may need to pay copays for these other medical supplies.

Refill prescriptions and manage medications online