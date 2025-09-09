Order medical supplies
Find out if you’re eligible to order certain free medical supplies from us. You may be able to order hearing aid batteries and accessories, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) supplies, and prosthetic socks. Learn how to order online, by phone, or by mail.
Eligibility to order medical supplies
You may be eligible to order certain free medical supplies from us if you meet all of these requirements.
All of these must be true:
- You’re enrolled in VA health care, and
- You’re registered as a patient at a VA medical center, and
- Your VA provider prescribed the supplies or the related medical device (such as hearing aids or a CPAP machine)
Order hearing aid and CPAP supplies
You can order hearing aid and CPAP supplies online, by phone, or by mail.
Note: You can only order hearing aid or CPAP supplies online if you’ve ordered these supplies from us within the past 2 years.
Order online
Order by phone
Call our VA Denver Logistics Center at
If you’re ordering only hearing aid batteries, select 1 for the Automated Battery Reorder System.
If you’re ordering hearing aid accessories or CPAP supplies, select 2 to connect with a customer service representative. The representative can also help you order hearing aid batteries.
Order by mail
For hearing aid batteries and accessories, fill out a Request for Batteries and Accessories (VA Form 2346a). We included this form in the box with your last order. If you’re ordering wax guards, include the type of guard.
For CPAP supplies, fill out a Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices & Supplies form (VA Form 2346b). We included this form in the box with your last order.
Mail the completed form to this address:
VA Denver Logistics Center
PO Box 25166
Denver, CO 80225-0166
Order prosthetic socks
You can order prosthetic socks by phone or by mail.
Note: Prosthetic socks are for Veterans with amputations. If you need diabetic compression socks, contact your VA health care team.
Order by phone
Call our VA Denver Logistics Center at
Order by mail
Fill out a Veteran’s Request for Prosthetic Socks (VA Form 2345).
Mail the completed form to this address:
VA Denver Logistics Center
PO Box 25166
Denver, CO 80225-0166
Order other medical supplies
If you have VA prescriptions for other types of medical supplies, you may be able to request refills online. You may need to pay copays for these other medical supplies.
Questions about medical supplies
Are my supplies free of charge?
If you meet the eligibility requirements on this page, you can get these supplies free of charge:
- Hearing aid supplies
- CPAP supplies
- Prosthetic socks
How long will it take my supplies to arrive and when should I reorder?
Supplies should arrive in 7 to 10 days. Orders may take longer if the supplies are out of stock.
Reorder supplies 30 days before you need more.
Note: Each order of hearing aid supplies should last about 6 months.
What hearing aid accessories can I order?
In addition to batteries, you can order these accessories for VA-issued hearing aids:
- Domes
- Wax guards
- Cleaning supplies
- Desiccant (drying products)
To find out which batteries you can order, check our catalog.
Download the Denver Logistics Center batteries catalog (PDF)
What CPAP supplies can I order?
You can order these supplies:
- Chinstrap
- Hoses (tubing)
- Filters (disposable or non‐disposable)
- Mask liners
- Mask with headgear
- Power cord
- Replacement cushion
- Secure Digital (SD) memory card
- Water chamber
What if my hearing aids aren’t working correctly?
First, contact the VA audiology and speech pathology service that issued your hearing aid for assistance.
Find the phone number for your local VA health facility
If you need repairs, you can send your VA-authorized hearing aids to our VA Denver Logistics Center.
Learn how to request hearing aid repairs through the Denver Logistics Center
Or call us at
What if my CPAP machine isn’t working correctly?
Contact your local VA health facility. Your VA provider can order a new machine for you.