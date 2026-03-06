Request hearing aid repairs and accessories

How do I request repairs or accessories?

Fill out a Request for Repairs and/or Accessories (VA Form 1107).

Get VA Form 1107 to download

Mail your completed form to this address:

VA Denver Logistics Center

PO Box 25166

Denver, CO 80225-0166

If you’re requesting a repair, send your hearing aid and related parts along with your completed form.

If you’re only requesting replacement parts like tubing, cords, or other accessories, you don’t need to send your hearing aid.

For help with this request, contact the VA Audiology and Speech Pathology Service that issued your hearing aid.

Which parts do I need to send along with my hearing aid?

When you send your hearing aid, include all parts you normally use with it.

If you’re sending a body aid , include the aid, cord, and receiver

, include the aid, cord, and receiver If you’re sending a receiver in the canal (RIC) device, include both the hearing aid (the part that sits behind the ear) and the receiver (the part that goes in the ear)

A note about ear molds: You can send the Denver Logistics Center your ear molds for cleaning or retubing. Only send damaged ear molds for repair if they’re fully integrated (where the RIC receiver is inside the mold and can’t be removed). If your ear molds aren’t fully integrated, contact your local VA Audiology and Speech Pathology Service for replacements.

How do I pack my hearing aid safely?

If you’re sending your hearing aid and any related parts by mail, use a sturdy box with protective material so it doesn’t break in shipping. Don’t send your hearing aid in an envelope.

If you need a shipping box, call our Denver Logistics Center lab at (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET. You can also email us at dalc.lab@va.gov.

We’ll send you a shipping box that contains everything you need to send your hearing aid safely:

A protective bag for your hearing aid

VA Form 1107 for you to fill out

A postage-paid return label to ship your hearing aid back

Note: Don’t send your presentation case with your hearing aid. The wrapping material and shipping box provide enough protection. If you send your presentation case, it will cause a delay.

How long will it take to repair my hearing aid?

The Denver Logistics Center usually repairs hearing aids within 20 days. We’ll return your repaired hearing aid in a box you can reuse for future repairs.