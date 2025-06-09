Review medical records online

What you can do when you sign in

You can find, review, print, and download each part of your VA medical records online—including your lab and test results, vaccine and allergy records, and care summaries and notes.

Want to learn more?

Get answers to common questions about reviewing medical records online

Want to share your health data with your care team?

To track your vitals and other health data and share it with your care team, you can now use our Share My Health Data app.

Get the Share My Health Data app from our mobile app store

Note: We follow strict security policies and practices to protect your personal health information. If you print or download anything from our online tools, you’ll need to take responsibility for protecting that information.