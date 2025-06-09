Review medical records online
Find, review, print, and download your VA medical records in the new My HealtheVet experience on VA.gov.
Manage your medical records online now
Note: If your facility uses the My VA Health portal, you can still sign in here. We’ll direct you to the right portal for your facility.
What you can do when you sign in
You can find, review, print, and download each part of your VA medical records online—including your lab and test results, vaccine and allergy records, and care summaries and notes.
Want to learn more?
Get answers to common questions about reviewing medical records online
Want to share your health data with your care team?
To track your vitals and other health data and share it with your care team, you can now use our Share My Health Data app.
Get the Share My Health Data app from our mobile app store
Note: We follow strict security policies and practices to protect your personal health information. If you print or download anything from our online tools, you’ll need to take responsibility for protecting that information.
Who can manage VA medical records online
For Veterans
If you’re a Veteran, you can manage your medical records online if you meet both these requirements:
- You’re enrolled in VA health care, and
- You’re registered as a patient in a VA health facility
For family members
If you’re a spouse, dependent, or survivor, you can review your medications records online if you meet both these requirements:
- You’re enrolled in the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA), and
- You’re enrolled in the Meds by Mail program
How to get support
- For My HealtheVet: Call us at 877-327-0022 (TTY: 800-877-8339). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
- For other questions about VA online services: Call us at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711). We’re here 24/7.