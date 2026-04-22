Send and receive secure messages
Use secure messages to communicate privately and securely with your VA health care team online in the new My HealtheVet experience on VA.gov.
Send secure messages online now
Note: If your facility uses the My VA Health portal, you can sign in here to use My HealtheVet on VA.gov instead.
What you can do when you sign in
- Ask non-urgent, non-emergency, health-related questions
- Give your health care team updates on your condition
- Request VA referrals, test results, and prescription renewals
- Ask routine administrative questions about topics like scheduling appointments or getting directions
Want to learn more?
Get answers to common questions about communicating with your VA health care team online
Note: We follow strict security policies and practices to protect your personal health information. If you print or download anything from our online tools, you’ll need to take responsibility for protecting that information.
Who can send and receive messages
You can sign in to communicate with your VA health team through messages if you meet all these requirements.
All of these must be true:
- You’re enrolled in VA health care, and
- You’re registered as a patient at a VA health facility, and
- Your VA health care provider has agreed to communicate with you through secure messaging
How to get support
- For My HealtheVet: Call us at
(TTY: ). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
- For other questions about VA online services: Call us at
(TTY: 711). We’re here 24/7.