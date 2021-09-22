 Skip to Content

Chaplain service

VA Hines health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions. 

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

  • Baptisms
  • Bereavement (grief and loss) care
  • Comfort and counseling
  • Communion
  • Funerals
  • Weddings

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

  • Catholic mass:  
    • Monday through Friday at 12:00 p.m. CT
    • Sunday at 8:30 a.m. CT
  • Protestant service: Coming soon!
  • Muslim service: Friday at 1:15 p.m. CT
  • Jewish services on Jewish holidays: to be announced

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

  • Faster healing
  • Greater coping skills
  • Reduced pain
  • Better quality of life

Contact a chaplain

For more information, please call our chaplains at 708-202-8387, ext. 22531.

Interfaith Chapel

Edward Hines Junior Hospital
First floor
Map of Edward Hines Junior Hospital campus
Hours:  Coming soon!

