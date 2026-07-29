Chaplain Service

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Chaplain Service is one of the nation’s leading health care chaplaincy programs. More than 1,000 chaplains from diverse faith traditions provide compassionate spiritual and pastoral care to Veterans and their families. Chaplains offer support during illness, hospitalization, recovery, moral injury, grief, and end-of-life care, promoting hope, healing, comfort, and peace.



Hines VA chaplains are both pastoral caregivers and integral members of the health care team. They understand the spiritual concerns that may accompany illness, disability, trauma, anxiety, and emotional distress. By addressing these needs, chaplains help foster healing, hope, dignity, and peace of mind. Our chaplains provide compassionate, respectful care that honors the diverse religious, spiritual, and cultural backgrounds of every Veteran and family member we serve.



The presence of Chaplain Service throughout VA health care facilities reflects the Department of Veterans Affairs’ commitment to providing whole-person care by attending to each Veteran’s physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual well-being.

Spiritual and religious services

Hines VA Chaplain Service provides compassionate spiritual, religious, and emotional care to Veterans, their families, caregivers, staff, and visitors. Chaplains are available to support individuals receiving outpatient care, inpatient hospital services, and Community Living Center (extended care) services, as appropriate.



Upon request, a Chaplain can contact your personal clergy member or community faith leader to help ensure continuity of spiritual care during your VA healthcare experience.



Hines VA Chaplains are Clinical Pastoral Care professionals who provide a variety of spiritual and religious services, including:

Spiritual care and counseling

Prayer and devotional support

Bereavement, grief, and loss support

Emotional comfort and crisis intervention

Communion and other faith-specific religious practices, as appropriate

Anointing and sacramental ministry, when requested and available

Advance care planning and end-of-life spiritual support

Referrals to community faith leaders and religious resources



Additional spiritual care services may be available based on individual needs and are reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Chaplain Service is committed to respecting the religious, spiritual, cultural, and personal beliefs of every Veteran while providing compassionate, patient-centered care.

Worship Service

Catholic Mass

* Sunday:

8:30 a.m., Main Chapel, Bldg. 200 Room C101

Sunday:

10 a.m., ECC/CLC (2 A 26)

* Monday – Friday:

Noon, Main Chapel, Bldg. 200 Room C101

Christian

* Sunday:

9:45 a.m., Main Chapel, Bldg. 200 Room C101

Sunday:

11 a.m., ECC/CLC (2 A 26)

Sunday Worship:

8 a.m., Bldg. 228/2S

* Wednesday:

1 p.m., Main Chapel, Bldg. 200 Room C101

Daily Reflection

* Monday – Friday:

8 a.m., Main chapel, Bldg. 200 Room C101

Jewish

Holy Day Services as Announced

Muslim

Friday:

1 p.m., Main chapel, Bldg. 200 Room C101

If you are an inpatient at the hospital, you may view the worship services listed below from your hospital room on the designated television channel.

* Available on TV Channel 3

Care Music Channel 4

Prayers for Healing

Catholic:

In the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Lord Jesus Christ, my redeemer, by the grace of the Holy Spirit, cure me of my weakness, heal me of sickness and forgive my sins. Expel all affliction of my mind, body, and soul, and mercifully restore me to health. You are my Lord, giver of all good. May You be praised, honored and glorified forever. Amen



Christian:

God, the source of all health and healing, so fill my heart with faith that with calm expectancy I may receive Your power to help me in this time of my need. By Your grace and mercy through Jesus Christ, Our Lord and Savior, forgive my sin, heal my spirit, mind and body, and be present with me. Guide my doctors, nurses and other staff by Your counsel so they will have skill, wisdom and ability to help me. Amen



Jewish:

God, source of life and all its blessing,

You are the healer of the sick. I turn to You in my time of trouble and pray for strength from You. Give me faith to rely on Your love, and power to hope that I shall be well. Bless with your wisdom the efforts of all who work to restore me to health. Heal me and I shall be healed; save me and I shall be saved. Amen



Muslim:

Allah, remove the hardship. O Lord of mankind, Grant cure, for you are the Healer. There is no cure but from You, a cure which leaves no illness behind.