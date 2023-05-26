Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

75th Anniversary celebration of Blind Rehab Center

When:

Thu. Jul 20, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Edward Hines Junior Hospital

Blind Rehabilitation Center

Cost:

Free

From humble beginnings in 1948 to a premier rehabilitation center that now serves hundreds of Veterans annually with a mission to provide high-quality blind rehabilitation through the provision of a broad range of rehabilitation, education and research/technology programs.

Join us in celebrating 75 years of Blind Rehabilitation Services at Hines VA Blind Rehabilitation Center on July 20, 2023 from 11:00am-2:00pm

Event will include:

  • Open House
  • Tours
  • Distinguished Guests
  • Light Refreshments
