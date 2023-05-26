75th Anniversary celebration of Blind Rehab Center
When:
Thu. Jul 20, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Blind Rehabilitation Center
Cost:
Free
From humble beginnings in 1948 to a premier rehabilitation center that now serves hundreds of Veterans annually with a mission to provide high-quality blind rehabilitation through the provision of a broad range of rehabilitation, education and research/technology programs.
Join us in celebrating 75 years of Blind Rehabilitation Services at Hines VA Blind Rehabilitation Center on July 20, 2023 from 11:00am-2:00pm
Event will include:
- Open House
- Tours
- Distinguished Guests
- Light Refreshments