Hines VA Creative Arts Festival

You are cordially invited to the 25th Anniversary of the Creative Arts Festival at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital. Join us on July 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Building 9 Auditorium.

Hosted by the Creative Arts Festival committee, this event proudly showcases the talent and creativity of our local Veterans. The festival and competition will feature submissions in visual art, music, writing, and occasionally dance and drama, all created by Hines VA Veterans.

Everyone is welcome to attend and vote for their favorite artwork. The first, second, and third place entries from the local competition will have the opportunity to compete in the 2025 National Creative Arts Festival and Competition.

This annual competition celebrates the progress and recovery achieved through creative expression and increases awareness of the artistic accomplishments of our Nation’s Veterans following disease, disability, or life challenges.



