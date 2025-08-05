Veteran Resource Center Grand Opening

Grand Opening Celebration!

You are invited to join us at Hines VA Hospital on August 12 for the grand opening of our Veteran Resource Center! This dedicated space is designed to provide vital information, support, and resources to Veterans, patients, and their families, helping you navigate your healthcare journey with ease.

**What to Expect:**

- Delicious food

- Fun activities

- Valuable resources

- A chance to connect with others in the community

Don't miss out on this incredible experience! Mark your calendars for August 12, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in building 1, room F155 and join us in celebration. We can’t wait to see you there!