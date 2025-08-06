Women Warrior: Service, Support, & Sisterhood

The Women's Health Program at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center is hosting a gathering for Women Veterans focused on empowerment, connection, and resource sharing! Join us for a day filled with music, valuable support, and the opportunity to connect with a strong community of fellow Women Veterans.

Date: August 19

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: Malcolm X College

Shuttle services will be available at Jesse Brown VAMC starting at 9:30 a.m., courtesy of our sponsors, VACCC. We look forward to seeing you there!