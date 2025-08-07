Hoffman Estates CBOC Enrollment and Resource Fair

Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital will host an Enrollment and Resource Fair at the Hoffman Estates clinic on August 16 from 9 - 11 a.m. Services available will include:

• Primary Care Physicals

• Blood Pressure Checks

• Body Mass Index Measurements

• Hearing Screenings & Hearing Aid Repair

• Benefits Claims Assistance

• Health Care Enrollment & Resources

• MyHealtheVet Assistance

Call (708) 202-8387 ext. 28066 to reserve your spot on August 16. You can even make an appointment the day of! Operators will be available to take your call Monday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Know someone who still hasn't enrolled? Bring them along!