Joliet CBOC Enrollment and Resource Fair
Enrollment and Resource Fair
When:
No event data
Where:
1201 Eagle Street
Joliet, IL
Cost:
Free
Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital will host an Enrollment and Resource Fair at the Joliet clinic on September 13 from 9 - 11 a.m. Services available will include:
• Primary Care Physicals
• Blood Pressure Checks
• Body Mass Index Measurements
• Hearing Screenings & Hearing Aid Repair
• Benefits Claims Assistance
• Health Care Enrollment & Resources
• MyHealtheVet Assistance
Call (708) 202-8387 ext. 28066 to reserve your spot on September 13. You can even make an appointment the day of! Operators will be available to take your call Monday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Know someone who still hasn't enrolled? Bring them along!