VFW Post 311 Veteran and Family Resource Fair
When:
No event data
Where:
Benjamin O. Davis VFW Post 311
22341 Governors Highway
Richton Park, IL
Cost:
Free
Benjamin O. Davis Post 311 is hosting its 2025 Veteran and Family Resource Fair. This event is open to all Veterans and their families. To expedite services and benefits, Veterans should bring their VA health ID or DD214.
Services available:
Health Care Diagnostics
Medication Profile Reviews
Employment Information
Legal Counseling
VA benefits information and referral
Substance Abuse Program Info
Housing information
Haircuts
Horse Riding
Saturday September 13, 2025
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
