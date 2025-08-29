Skip to Content

VFW Post 311 Veteran and Family Resource Fair

When:

Where:

Benjamin O. Davis VFW Post 311

22341 Governors Highway

Richton Park, IL

Cost:

Free

Benjamin O. Davis Post 311 is hosting its 2025 Veteran and Family Resource Fair. This event is open to all Veterans and their families. To expedite services and benefits, Veterans should bring their VA health ID or DD214.

 

Services available:

Health Care Diagnostics

Medication Profile Reviews

Employment Information

Legal Counseling

VA benefits information and referral

Substance Abuse Program Info

Housing information

Haircuts

Horse Riding

 

Saturday September 13, 2025

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Benjamin O. Davis VFW Post 311

22341 Governors Highway, Richton Park, IL

