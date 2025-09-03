Hispanic Heritage Month

We warmly invite you to celebrate National Hispanic American Heritage Month with us!

From September 15 to October 15, we take this opportunity to honor the invaluable contributions and vibrant culture of Hispanic Americans. This year’s theme, “Collective Heritage: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future,” truly resonates with our mission.

Please join us for our celebration on Sept. 29, from noon to 1 p.m. in Bldg. 1, F Lobby.

Let’s enjoy the festivities, deepen our understanding of our rich heritage, and strengthen our community bonds. Mark your calendars and let’s inspire the future together!