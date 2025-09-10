Skip to Content

Vet Fest 2025

Resource Fair

When:

Where:

Stone City VFW

124 Stone City Drive

Joliet, IL

Cost:

Free

Join us for VetFest!

On September 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date September 28), come out to Stone City VFW for a fantastic free event sponsored by the Will County Veterans Assistance Commission. This is a great opportunity to support suicide prevention efforts.

Enjoy a day filled with activities, including:
- Bearcat pull
- Bounce house
- Car show
- BBQ
- Live music
- Resource fair

Bring your friends and family to show support and have a fun-filled day! We can't wait to see you there!

