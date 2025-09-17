Veteran Resource Fair at Brookfield Zoo

The Cook County Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting its annual Veterans Resource Fair at Brookfield Zoo. Admission and parking are free for all veterans, military members, and their families. This event offers an opportunity for members of the military community to connect with Veteran Service Organizations throughout the County. Attendees are requested to bring proof of military service. Acceptable forms of identification include a DD214 with photo ID, a veteran ID card, or a military CAC card.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Time: 12 PM - 3 PM

Location: Brookfield Zoo - Discovery Center

Address: 3300 Golf Road, Brookfield, IL 60153