IJF Military and Veterans Night Out

Come and enjoy an engaging evening with family and community. Veterans, service members, and their families will have the opportunity to connect with service providers and learn about local resources. Guests can also take advantage of everything Cantigny has to offer. Food will be provided.

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Time: 5 PM - 8 PM

Location: 151 Winfield Road, Wheaton, IL 60189

We hope to see you there!