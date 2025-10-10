Veteran Resource Fair

Attention Veterans and Families!

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to learn about vital resources available to you!

Join us on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Governors State University, Hall of Governors (1 University Parkway, University Park, IL 60484).

Meet with representatives from various government agencies, including Hines VA, JB, and VA Illiana, who will be on site to answer your questions and assist you with healthcare benefits.

Additionally, various Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) will be present to help you navigate claims and services available to you.

This event aims to empower our Veterans and their families—your well-being is our priority!

Mark your calendars and spread the word! We look forward to seeing you there!