Merry Pawmas Celebration!

Attention all Veterans! Join us for a heartwarming holiday event featuring FREE PHOTO SESSIONS for you and your furry family members with Santapaws!

Event Details:

- Date: November 15, 2025

- Time: 10 AM - 12 Noon

- Location: Hines VA - Auditorium, 5000 Fifth Avenue, Hines, IL

Bring your pets and capture a memorable moment this holiday season!

Important Notes:

- All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.

- Limit of 2 pets per veteran. Veteran ID is required.

- Enjoy one souvenir photo of your pet with Santapaws—registration is not necessary!

Join us for fun, photos, and holiday cheer!

For more information, please call or email Andrea at:

612-735-4138

ANDREA@HEARTOFAVETERAN.ORG

We can’t wait to celebrate with you and your furry friends!