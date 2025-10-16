Skip to Content

Merry Pawmas

Veteran, pets

When:

No event data

Where:

Building 9, Auditorium

5000 South 5th Avenue

Hines, IL

Cost:

Free

Merry Pawmas Celebration!

Attention all Veterans! Join us for a heartwarming holiday event featuring FREE PHOTO SESSIONS for you and your furry family members with Santapaws!

Event Details:
- Date: November 15, 2025
- Time: 10 AM - 12 Noon
- Location: Hines VA - Auditorium, 5000 Fifth Avenue, Hines, IL

Bring your pets and capture a memorable moment this holiday season!

Important Notes:
- All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.
- Limit of 2 pets per veteran. Veteran ID is required.
- Enjoy one souvenir photo of your pet with Santapaws—registration is not necessary!

Join us for fun, photos, and holiday cheer!

For more information, please call or email Andrea at:  
612-735-4138  
ANDREA@HEARTOFAVETERAN.ORG

We can’t wait to celebrate with you and your furry friends! 

Other VA events

Last updated: 