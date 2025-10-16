Merry Pawmas
Veteran, pets
When:
No event data
Where:
Building 9, Auditorium
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL
Cost:
Free
Merry Pawmas Celebration!
Attention all Veterans! Join us for a heartwarming holiday event featuring FREE PHOTO SESSIONS for you and your furry family members with Santapaws!
Event Details:
- Date: November 15, 2025
- Time: 10 AM - 12 Noon
- Location: Hines VA - Auditorium, 5000 Fifth Avenue, Hines, IL
Bring your pets and capture a memorable moment this holiday season!
Important Notes:
- All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.
- Limit of 2 pets per veteran. Veteran ID is required.
- Enjoy one souvenir photo of your pet with Santapaws—registration is not necessary!
Join us for fun, photos, and holiday cheer!
For more information, please call or email Andrea at:
612-735-4138
ANDREA@HEARTOFAVETERAN.ORG
We can’t wait to celebrate with you and your furry friends!