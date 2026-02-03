Skip to Content

Female Veterans' Tea Party

Female Veterans Tea Party poster. Cup of tea and fruits. Text details event.

Women Veteran, tea party

When:

Thu. Feb 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Hines VA Women’s Health Clinic

5000 South 5th Avenue

Hines, IL

Cost:

Free

Join us for a special tea party to honor your service, salute our hospitalized Veterans, and recognize Heart Health Month.

Sponsored by:
Department of Illinois VFW Auxiliary  
Hines VA Women’s Health Clinic  

What to Expect:
- Tea and light refreshments
- Giveaways
- Meaningful conversations with therapists
- Community connection and appreciation

We look forward to celebrating with you!

