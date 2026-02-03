Female Veterans' Tea Party
Women Veteran, tea party
When:
Thu. Feb 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Hines VA Women’s Health Clinic
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL
Cost:
Free
Female Veterans' Tea Party: All Women Veterans Are Invited!
Join us for a special tea party to honor your service, salute our hospitalized Veterans, and recognize Heart Health Month.
Sponsored by:
Department of Illinois VFW Auxiliary
Hines VA Women’s Health Clinic
Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026
Time: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Where: Hines VA Women’s Health Clinic
What to Expect:
- Tea and light refreshments
- Giveaways
- Meaningful conversations with therapists
- Community connection and appreciation
We look forward to celebrating with you!