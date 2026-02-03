Female Veterans' Tea Party: All Women Veterans Are Invited!

Join us for a special tea party to honor your service, salute our hospitalized Veterans, and recognize Heart Health Month.

Sponsored by:

Department of Illinois VFW Auxiliary

Hines VA Women’s Health Clinic

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Where: Hines VA Women’s Health Clinic

What to Expect:

- Tea and light refreshments

- Giveaways

- Meaningful conversations with therapists

- Community connection and appreciation

We look forward to celebrating with you!