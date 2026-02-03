Chicago Park District, in collaboration with other community partners, is hosting its annual Windy City Winter Sports Clinic. This winter urban adaptive sports clinic is open to Veterans and active duty personnel with a physical, visual, or invisible disability.



Activities and events may include:

Ice skating

Floor hockey

Biathlon

Snowshoeing

Mountain biking

Vet Tanks



Veterans and service members need to register in order to participate: https://s.alchemer.com/s3/2026-Windy-City-Winter-Sports-Clinic