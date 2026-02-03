Windy City Winter Sports Clinic
Sports Clinic
When:
Wed. Feb 11, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Where:
McKinley Park
2210 W. Pershing Rd
Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
Chicago Park District, in collaboration with other community partners, is hosting its annual Windy City Winter Sports Clinic. This winter urban adaptive sports clinic is open to Veterans and active duty personnel with a physical, visual, or invisible disability.
Activities and events may include:
Ice skating
Floor hockey
Biathlon
Snowshoeing
Mountain biking
Vet Tanks
Veterans and service members need to register in order to participate: https://s.alchemer.com/s3/2026-Windy-City-Winter-Sports-Clinic