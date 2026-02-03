Skip to Content

Windy City Winter Sports Clinic

Windy City Winter Sports Clinic flyer for February 11, 2020 with snowflakes and cityscape.

Sports Clinic

When:

Wed. Feb 11, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

Where:

McKinley Park

2210 W. Pershing Rd

Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

Chicago Park District, in collaboration with other community partners, is hosting its annual Windy City Winter Sports Clinic.  This winter urban adaptive sports clinic is open to Veterans and active duty personnel with a physical, visual, or invisible disability.

Activities and events may include:
Ice skating
Floor hockey
Biathlon
Snowshoeing
Mountain biking
Vet Tanks

Veterans and service members need to register in order to participate: https://s.alchemer.com/s3/2026-Windy-City-Winter-Sports-Clinic

Other VA events

Last updated: 