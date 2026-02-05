Quarterly Veterans Memorial Ceremony
Veteran Memorial Ceremony
When:
Thu. Feb 19, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Chapel, Building 200, C101
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL
Cost:
Free
Join us for the upcoming quarterly Veteran Memorial ceremony as we pay tribute to those who have served our country. This meaningful event will take place on February 19 at 1 p.m. in Building 200, Chapel, Room C101. Everyone is welcome to join us in honoring the service, sacrifice, and legacy of Hines VA Veterans. Let’s come together to recognize their bravery and dedication!