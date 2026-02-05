Great American Spit Out and Lung Cancer Screening

Great American Spit Out

Date and Time: February 19, 9 a.m. - noon

Location: F Lobby

Join us for the Great American Spit Out, an outreach event focused on helping individuals quit tobacco use. This event is open to both patients and staff who want to learn more about the resources available for tobacco cessation.

During the event, our lung cancer screening team will be present to provide information and conduct screenings for lung cancer, offering a vital opportunity for early detection and awareness.

If you're considering quitting or simply want to gain knowledge about the impacts of tobacco use, stop by the F Lobby on February 19. Together, we can work towards healthier choices and a smoke-free future. We look forward to seeing you there!