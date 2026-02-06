Skip to Content

Hines Outreach Veteran Resource Event - Westchester

Vet Resources

Mon. Mar 2, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Westchester Village Hall

10300 W. Roosevelt Road

Westchester, IL

Free

Join us for the Hines VA Outreach Veteran Resource Event at Westchester Village Hall (10300 W. Roosevelt Road, Westchester, IL 60154)! Veterans can access new healthcare enrollments and explore VA resources—no appointment needed. Visit us from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Monday of every month (excluding holidays). Questions? Email HinesOutreach@va.gov. We’re here to serve those who served! 

Mon. Mar 2, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Mon. Apr 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Mon. May 4, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Mon. Jun 1, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Mon. Jul 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

