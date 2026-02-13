Skip to Content

Veterans Bi-Monthly Virtual Meeting

Veterans Bi-Monthly Virtual Meeting flyer for February 26, 2026 at 5:30 PM CST.

Veteran Resources

When:

Thu. Feb 26, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

The Trickster Cultural Center is hosting a virtual Veterans meeting aimed at connecting participants and providing information about Veteran resources and benefits. VA staff will be present to share details about VA healthcare services and programs.

The first meeting will be held on February 26, 2026, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. It will feature a presentation from the VBA-Chicago Regional Office on how to file a claim and information about the PACT Act.

To register and attend the meeting, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/yc8dx4d6.

