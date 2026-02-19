Skip to Content

Women History Month celebration

Poster for Women's History Month 2026 event with pink and purple silhouette of a woman.

Women History Month

When:

Fri. Mar 6, 2026, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Building 9, Auditorium

5000 South 5th Avenue

Hines, IL

Cost:

Free

Celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with Hines VA and the Federal Women’s Program! Join us for a special event featuring a Zumba session, Women’s History trivia, an inspiring video showcase, and a Whole Health resource table. Enjoy free popcorn while you participate!

Date: March 6  
Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.  
Location: Auditorium  

Let’s honor the achievements and contributions of women together. All are welcome!

Other VA events

Last updated: 