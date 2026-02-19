Women History Month celebration
Women History Month
When:
Fri. Mar 6, 2026, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Building 9, Auditorium
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL
Cost:
Free
Celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with Hines VA and the Federal Women’s Program! Join us for a special event featuring a Zumba session, Women’s History trivia, an inspiring video showcase, and a Whole Health resource table. Enjoy free popcorn while you participate!
Let’s honor the achievements and contributions of women together. All are welcome!