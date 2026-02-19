Fabulous in Fatigues

Join us for the 3rd Annual Women Veteran Appreciation Event hosted by the Chicago Vet Center and the JBVAMC Women’s Health Program!

Date: March 13

Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location: Chicago Vet Center

8658 S. Sacramento Ave,

Chicago, IL 60652

Come together to honor and celebrate our Women Veterans with light refreshments, engaging games, and valuable resources from the Chicago Vet Center, VHA, and VBA.

Don't miss out on this special event!

For questions, reach out to us:

Chicago Vet Center:

Women’s Health:

We look forward to seeing you there!