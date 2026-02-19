Fabulous in Fatigues
Women Veteran
When:
Fri. Mar 13, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Chicago Vet Center
8658 S. Sacramento Ave
Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
Join us for the 3rd Annual Women Veteran Appreciation Event hosted by the Chicago Vet Center and the JBVAMC Women’s Health Program!
Date: March 13
Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Location: Chicago Vet Center
8658 S. Sacramento Ave,
Chicago, IL 60652
Come together to honor and celebrate our Women Veterans with light refreshments, engaging games, and valuable resources from the Chicago Vet Center, VHA, and VBA.
Don't miss out on this special event!
For questions, reach out to us:
Chicago Vet Center:
Women’s Health:
We look forward to seeing you there!